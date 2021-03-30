Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian womens T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:36 IST
The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever. ''She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon,'' a source close to the player told PTI.

''She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only,'' the source added.

Kaur had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40.

India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

