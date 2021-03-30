Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19
The Indian womens T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.PTI | Patiala | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:36 IST
The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever. ''She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon,'' a source close to the player told PTI.
''She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only,'' the source added.
Kaur had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40.
India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Indian
- South Africa
ALSO READ
Having faced good pacers in IPL helped me on India debut: Kishan
India reports 26,291 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India-US ties going much deeper; reflected in PM Modi, Biden equation: Indian envoy Sandhu
On This Day: India scripted history after a win over Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001
Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices now available for Indian SMBs