On this day in 1999: Brian Lara stunned Australia with 153-run knock

It was on March 30, 1999, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara stunned Australia with a 153-run knock in Barbados.

30-03-2021
On this day in 1999: Brian Lara stunned Australia with 153-run knock
Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on March 30, 1999, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara stunned Australia with a 153-run knock in Barbados. Chasing a target of 308, West Indies at one point found itself at 105/5, but Lara's knock helped the side from the Caribbean to register an improbable one-wicket victory.

What made the knock even more special is the fact that no other batsman from either side managed to score more than 40 runs in the second innings of the Test. Lara's knock of 153 was studded with 19 fours and one six, and in the end, he remained unbeaten to take his side over the line. In the first innings of the match, Australia managed to score 490 runs with the help of Steve Waugh's knock of 199 runs. Ricky Ponting also registered a century for the visitors.

West Indies was bundled out for 329 runs in their first innings as Glenn Mcgrath managed to take four wickets. However, the hosts made a comeback in the game as the side dismissed Australia for just 146 runs in the second innings. Courtney Walsh took five wickets for the Windies in the second innings and from there on, Brian Lara took the charge of the game.

Lara had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. The 51-year-old Lara has recorded the highest individual score in Test cricket as he played a knock of 400 runs against England in 2004.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994. Lara also shares the test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match. He smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.

The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format. (ANI)

