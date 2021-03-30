Left Menu

Interested in captaining Australia again: Steve Smith

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:58 IST
Interested in captaining Australia again: Steve Smith

Steve Smith says he is interested in becoming Australia captain once again if the opportunity comes, asserting that he has learnt to live with the damage caused to his career and reputation by the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The 31-year-old Smith served a one-year ban from playing and was disqualified from leading Australia for two years because of his role in the incident in which Australians were caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball against South Africa.

''I've certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen,'' Smith told 'News Corp'.

The ball-tampering scandal led to a review of the team's win-at-all-cost approach to the game. Smith returned to help Australia win the Ashes in 2019 after his ban ended but has resolutely avoided the subject of captaincy.

''If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in now, that's for sure,'' he added. Smith acknowledged that the scandal will forever be attached to his name and he will not let that get in the way of assuming leadership again.

''I'm always going to have to live with Cape Town regardless of whether I lead again or not. It's always there,'' he said.

''I've been through all that now. Time keeps moving forward, and I've learnt so much the last few years about myself and grown as a human being.

''I feel as though I'd be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn't, that's fine as well and I'd support whoever is in charge the same way I've supported (Test captain) Tim (Paine) and Finchy (ODI captain Aaron Finch).'' Paine has been under fire ever since Australia lost a high-stakes Test series to an injury-plagued India earlier this year. Finch, on the other hand, has turned 34.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...

Soccer-Liverpool transfer a no-go for Konate, says Leipzig director

Liverpools Premier League title defence was undermined by a series of injuries at the centre back position and while the club are reportedly keen on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate the Bundesliga side have issued a hands off warning. Li...

Climate change will deepen rich-poor global divide, top economists warn

Nearly nine in 10 leading global climate economists think climate change will deepen income inequality between rich and poor countries, with most calling for urgent action to cut planet-warming emissions, a survey showed on Tuesday.The impa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021