WI vs SL: Cornwall on his way to move up the batting order, says Brathwaite

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has said that all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is on his way to move up the batting order. His remark came after Cornwall played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs on Day One of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka and he stitched together an unbeaten stand of 65 runs along with skipper Brathwaite.

"For me, just want to play the ball as late as possible, that was the key. Sri Lanka has a disciplined bowling unit, for me, just cashing in on the bad balls and when the ball wasn't spinning, rotating as much as possible. Probably two wickets too many, but still happy with the position," said Brathwaite after stumps on day one of the ongoing second Test. "Day two is a very crucial day, first hour, first session is very crucial for us. Cornwall is on his way to move up the batting order, he always had the ability to bat, it's good to see him getting some scores," he added.

West Indies skipper Brathwaite's unbeaten knock of 99 helped his side post 287/7 on Day One of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. Along with Brathwaite, Rahkeem Cornwall was also unbeaten on 43. Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka on the opening day as he scalped three wickets.

Cornwall had joined Brathwaite with Windies at 222/7 and the duo took the team's total to 287/7 and made sure the day belonged to the hosts. (ANI)

