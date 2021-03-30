Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo will always be Portugal captain, says coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is in no danger of losing the Portugal captaincy over his outburst at the end of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia, coach Fernando Santos said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:29 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo will always be Portugal captain, says coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is in no danger of losing the Portugal captaincy over his outburst at the end of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia, coach Fernando Santos said. Ronaldo stormed off the pitch seconds before the final whistle and got booked for dissent after he was denied a stoppage-time goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

The 36-year-old was left fuming when his effort was cleared by Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic after it had crossed the line. With no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in place, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie waved play on and a livid Ronaldo threw away the captain's armband as he headed towards the tunnel. "Yes, he will keep the armband. Forever," said Santos. "Cristiano is a national example.

"If he had offended the manager, his team mates or the federation in a thoughtless attitude, then we would have to address the situation. But nothing like that happened. "It was a moment of huge frustration. And we are talking about a player who is unbeatable when it comes to his eagerness to win.

"Nobody will say now that his reaction was beautiful, but there's no point to discuss if Cristiano should remain the captain. That's something I want to be very clear about." Referee Makkelie told Portuguese newspaper A Bola on Monday that he had apologised to Santos and the rest of the team for the mistake.

UEFA said Ronaldo's goal would have stood if the soccer governing bodies of Serbia and Portugal had both agreed before the game to use goal-line technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agencys Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, ha...

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kongs legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of Chinas top legislature. In the new make-up, the ...

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021