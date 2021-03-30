Left Menu

Puma signs multi-year deal with Kohli-led RCB

Global sports brand PUMA has signed a strategic long-term partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With this, PUMA has become the only global sports brand to currently be associated with an IPL franchise.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:37 IST
PUMA signs deal with RCB . Image Credit: ANI

Global sports brand PUMA has signed a strategic long-term partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With this, PUMA has become the only global sports brand to currently be associated with an IPL franchise. Under the terms of the deal, PUMA will be the official kit partner of the team from the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The partnership marks the coming together of two of the biggest names in the world of cricket in India. PUMA's on-going association with RCB skipper, Virat Kohli and the success of PUMA one8 makes this partnership a natural progression for the brand.

RCB Team Captain and PUMA athlete, Virat Kohli said, "It's great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country. Over the years, I have had a great experience working with the brand and I'm excited to see PUMA extend its partnership with the team that I play for." "We are excited to partner with RCB, one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Our similar brand ethos coupled with the team's growing fan base and extensive social following makes RCB our ideal partner on the cricket pitch," Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India, and Southeast Asia said in an official release.

"Over the last few months, the sport has had a positive influence by bringing about a sense of cheer among our consumers. With more people playing and following their favourite game, the culture of sport will definitely strengthen and evolve further. We are committed to fuelling this passion by continuing to invest in the right products, partners, and players in the sporting ecosystem," he added. Speaking about RCB's partnership with PUMA, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "RCB's ethos is to embody the philosophy of #PLAYBOLD and truly embrace the challenger spirit in all that we do as a cricket team, a brand, and business. RCB is delighted to associate with Puma, the only global sports brand associated with a T20 franchise, as our official kit partners. Both RCB and PUMA have common sensibilities and have built on a strong lifestyle proposition. We are positive that with PUMA's marketing capabilities, fans will have access to not only great merchandise but also some very interesting activations and engagements through the IPL season and beyond."

The IPL 2021 edition is set to commence on April 9 with RCB and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

