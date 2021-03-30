Soccer-Villa handed fitness boost as Grealish back in training

Soccer-Villa handed fitness boost as Grealish back in trainingReuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:43 IST
Aston Villa received a major boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Fulham with midfielder Jack Grealish returning to training after being out for six weeks due to a leg injury. Grealish, who has six goals and 10 assists in the league this season, sustained the injury in training before their 2-1 defeat by Leicester City on Feb. 21.
The 25-year-old has missed six games, with Villa winning only once in his absence to slip to 10th.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Villa
- Jack Grealish
- Fulham
- Aston Villa
- Premier League
- Leicester City
