Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for Covid-19

India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:45 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for Covid-19
Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources close to the right-handed batter confirmed that she is down with Covid-19 and is in home quarantine. "Harmanpreet Kaur has indeed tested positive for Covid-19, she is under home quarantine, it is not known how she got exposed to the virus," the source told ANI. Recently, former players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for coronavirus. All these four players represented India Legends in the just concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament which was won by India Legends was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans in attendance.

Harmanpreet was recently seen in the five-match ODI series against South Africa, which India lost 4-1. In the five-match series, the right-handed batter went on to score 160 runs with her best score of 54 coming in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Lucknow. In the fifth and final ODI, Harmanpreet had suffered a hip-flexor injury and as a result, she did not play the three-match T20Is against South Africa.

India lost the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 and the hosts were able to win just the final game of the three-match T20I series. In the absence of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana had led the Indian women's team in the T20I series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $560/MT For April

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR APRIL 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS PROPANE 560.00MT, BUTANE 530.00MT Further company coverage...

Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agencys Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, ha...

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kongs legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of Chinas top legislature. In the new make-up, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021