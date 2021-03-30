Left Menu

Puma signs multi-year partnership deal with RCB, becomes official kit partner

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday signed a strategic long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma.Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league.Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday signed a strategic long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma.

Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league.

Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

''It’s great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country,'' Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release. Puma will now have exclusive retailing rights to RCB’s take down and replica jerseys, adding pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels.

''We are excited to partner with RCB, one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Our similar brand ethos coupled with the team's growing fan base and extensive social following makes RCB our ideal partner on the cricket pitch,” said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

