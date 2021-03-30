Left Menu

Easier to adjust to SA conditions when playing white-ball cricket: Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is easier to adjust to conditions in South Africa when one is playing white-ball cricket as compared to the longest format of the game.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:44 IST
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is easier to adjust to conditions in South Africa when one is playing white-ball cricket as compared to the longest format of the game. Pakistan is slated to square off against South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

"I think especially with white-ball cricket, the pitches are very good, they're true pitches, with good bounce and pace and for batters. In white-ball cricket, it is easier to adjust to these conditions and you get good value for shots. Obviously, Pakistan has also always had the luxury of good fast bowlers. That is the reason Pakistan has done well here," ESPNcricinfo quoted Misbah as saying. "In 2013-14, when we were here, we had Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, then we had youngsters like Bilawal Bhatti and a couple of others. That is the reason why Pakistan likes playing here. No doubt South Africa are very good, they know their conditions well. But I think these conditions help Pakistan as a whole, the batsmen especially. And obviously, there's something psychological as well, when a team has done well here before, it helps moving forward as well to perform," he added.

Talking about the batting of Pakistan, Misbah said: "As a batsman you enjoy that, you get full value for your shots. Previously, in this team, some of the players have played here and performed -- Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman was here. These players love that pace and bounce, now Mohammad Rizwan is in form, a very good backfoot player. Those previous series and experiences definitely count, they play a role in your confidence as a player and team. When I was playing, suddenly, you just went to a ground where you've performed and your confidence level was always different." When Pakistan last toured New Zealand, the side was not able to train at the stipulated time as there were some positive Covid-19 cases within their contingent upon arriving in New Zealand. However, Misbah believes there would be no mishap on the tour of South Africa.

"Both the boards are working very hard especially to keep this series going. Players and all coaching staff are keen to just play and move forward. Obviously some measures are being taken keeping in view previous series but we are hopeful that if we just look after protocols, especially the players while practising, and take responsibility, I'm pretty sure series will go on. Already we've been to England and New Zealand, completed series there and obviously we'd like to do the same here. We'll do our best to complete this series," said Misbah. (ANI)

