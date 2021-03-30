Left Menu

India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday said that she has quarantined herself following all the guidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:54 IST
Feeling okay and following all guidelines: Harmanpreet after testing COVID positive
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ Harmanpreet Kaur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday said that she has quarantined herself following all the guidelines after testing positive for Covid-19. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling ok and have quarantined myself by following all the guidelines advised by the authorities and my doctors," Harmanpreet said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"A humble request to all those people that have come in contact with me in the last 7 days to please get themselves tested to be on the safer side. By god's grace and your well wishes, I will be back on the field soon," she added. Earlier, sources close to the right-handed batter had confirmed that she is down with Covid-19 and is at home. "Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Covid-19, she is under home quarantine, it is not known how she got exposed to the virus," the source told ANI.

Recently, former players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for coronavirus. All these four players represented India Legends in the just concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament which was won by India Legends was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans in attendance. Harmanpreet was recently seen in the five-match ODI series against South Africa, in which India lost 4-1. In the five-match series, the right-handed batter went on to score 160 runs with her best score of 54 coming in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Lucknow. In the fifth and final ODI, Harmanpreet had suffered a hip-flexor injury and as a result, she did not play the three-match T20Is against South Africa.

India lost the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 and the hosts were able to win just the final game of the three-match T20I series. In the absence of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana had led the Indian women's team in the T20I series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

