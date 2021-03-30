Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Firmino back in training ahead of Arsenal trip

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training from a knee injury ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Arsenal. Firmino missed Liverpool's last three games but took part in a group training session on Monday, photos on the club website showed. The Brazilian has six goals and five assists in 27 league games this season.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:23 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Firmino back in training ahead of Arsenal trip

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training from a knee injury ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Firmino missed Liverpool's last three games but took part in a group training session on Monday, photos on the club website showed. The Brazilian has six goals and five assists in 27 league games this season. Liverpool are still without central defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez (both knee), Joel Matip (ankle) and midfielder Jordan Henderson (groin) due to injuries.

Liverpool won their first English top-flight title in 30 years last season but injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points, 25 behind leaders Manchester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Not much love for COVID-19 vaccine at Miami OpenPlayers at the Miami Open on Monday expressed little love for COVID-19 vaccines, with many saying they want more information before gettin...

Indonesia's Pertamina still trying to extinguish fire at Balongan refinery

Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina said on Tuesday it was still trying to fully extinguish a fire that broke out at its Balongan refinery a day before, injuring six people and prompting the evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents. Perta...

China stocks end higher as new energy, healthcare shares shine

China shares climbed more than 1 on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0, to 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index adde...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out Road show in Kerala

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021