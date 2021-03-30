Left Menu

HI name 22-member men's squad for tour of Argentina

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 22-member men's squad that will take on Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:58 IST
HI name 22-member men's squad for tour of Argentina
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 22-member men's squad that will take on Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian team will also play two warm-up matches against the home team on April 6 and 7 ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League clash followed by two more practice matches on April 13 and 14 as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

India's tour of Argentina will see the return of experienced midfielder and skipper Manpreet Singh who had opted out of the recent Europe tour due to personal reasons while his compatriot and experienced dragflick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh as well as Varun Kumar who had missed the previous tour owing to rehab will also be back in the mix for India. The 22-member squad led by Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay remain unchanged from the previous tour. The team also includes Jaskaran Singh, Sumit and Shilanand Lakra who will be playing their first international match in over a year.

Meanwhile experienced players Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh who were part of the Europe Tour have been rested. "Once again, we are excited about being able to travel overseas for international competition. We are taking a 22-man squad attempting to provide a good balance between giving experience to those players who need it and opportunities for players to perform on the international stage in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics," stated coach Graham Reid.

Reid further stated: "We will be playing four practice games against Argentina and two all-important FIH Hockey Pro League matches. To play the Olympic champions is always an honour and a privilege in our sport and especially challenging to play them in their own country. Argentina play a different style of game to the teams we played in Europe, and we will be using this tour as a great opportunity to continue our growth and development before Tokyo. These games will provide opportunities to hone our skills and tactics in a period where all teams have been starved of international competition. Given how challenging it is to move around the world like we once did, we appreciate the efforts of SAI, Hockey India, Argentine Hockey Confederation (CAH) and FIH for making these matches possible." The Indian Team will leave for Buenos Aires on March 31 for the 16-day tour from Bengaluru following the mandatory RTPCR tests within 72 hours prior to their departure.

India squad: P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Gurinder Singh, and Amit Rohidas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Not much love for COVID-19 vaccine at Miami OpenPlayers at the Miami Open on Monday expressed little love for COVID-19 vaccines, with many saying they want more information before gettin...

Indonesia's Pertamina still trying to extinguish fire at Balongan refinery

Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina said on Tuesday it was still trying to fully extinguish a fire that broke out at its Balongan refinery a day before, injuring six people and prompting the evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents. Perta...

China stocks end higher as new energy, healthcare shares shine

China shares climbed more than 1 on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0, to 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index adde...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out Road show in Kerala

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021