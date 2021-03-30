Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand pushing to co-host Rugby Championship

"We’ve got games the All Blacks are involved in we’d love to host in New Zealand, so that’ll be something we’re working towards. "But ultimately that’s a decision for SANZAAR to make with the feedback of its joint venture partners." Australia has already said it is pushing to host the entire Championship, which is likely to be staged in September-October. Robinson said New Zealand was focused on hosting the 100th match against the Springboks, 100 years on from their first clash in Dunedin in 1921.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:41 IST
Rugby-New Zealand pushing to co-host Rugby Championship

New Zealand is looking to co-host this year's Rugby Championship with one of its southern hemisphere partners, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss Mark Robinson said on Tuesday, though South Africa has already indicated it is not interested in staging games. Last year's Rugby Championship (TRC) was held entirely in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic although it was rebranded the "Tri-Nations" after world champions South Africa pulled out.

South Africa, which is scheduled to host the British and Irish Lions tour in July-August, does not want to be involved in co-hosting the four-nation TRC, Robinson told reporters in Wellington. "At this stage, they have signalled that they don't wish to host the Rugby Championship this year,” he said.

"Our view at the moment is there may be a great opportunity to do a co-hosting format. "We’ve got games the All Blacks are involved in we’d love to host in New Zealand, so that’ll be something we’re working towards.

"But ultimately that’s a decision for SANZAAR to make with the feedback of its joint venture partners." Australia has already said it is pushing to host the entire Championship, which is likely to be staged in September-October.

Robinson said New Zealand was focused on hosting the 100th match against the Springboks, 100 years on from their first clash in Dunedin in 1921. He added that RNZ would wait another two to three weeks before making a decision on whether to push on with the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition with Australia's teams.

The five-week tournament is scheduled to start on May 14 in Dunedin but quarantine requirements in New Zealand for travellers from Australia could make it untenable. New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said earlier this month the country was close to allowing Australians to visit without quarantining on arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-PayPal launches crypto checkout service

PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital as...

In Archer's absence, Morris ready for added responsibility of leading RR pace attack

IPL auctions most expensive buy Chris Morris says leading the Rajasthan Royals pace attack in the absence of injured Jofra Archer in the upcoming IPL will be an added responsibility but it doesnt change his role in the team.In a major blow ...

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial center, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

HPCL following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled: plea in HC

A plea in the Delhi High Court has claimed that state-run oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL was still following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled. The plea said that the oil-PSU was adherin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021