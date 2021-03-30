ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali consolidates position at the top

Left Menu

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST
India batter Shafali Verma (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India opening batter Shafali Verma's blistering 30-ball 60 in the final match of the home series against South Africa has helped her garner 26 rating points and consolidate her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Shafali, who had regained the top position among batters last week, is now on 776 rating points and enjoys a 35-point lead over Australia's Beth Mooney. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, with whom she was associated in a decisive 96-run stand, has gained one spot and is sixth after her unbeaten 48 off 28 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's match-winning haul of three for nine has lifted her 12 places to a career-best 13th position among bowlers and seam bowler Arundhati Reddy has gained 15 places to reach 56th position in the latest weekly update to the women's rankings, carried out on Tuesdays and based on performances in matches completed till Monday. For South Africa, who won the series 2-1, captain Sune Luus has gained one slot to reach 37th among batters after her knock of 28 while fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune is in 42nd position after gaining seven slots. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk has advanced two slots to catch up with compatriot Moseline Daniels at the joint-66th place.

In Tuesday's update, which also considered performances in the first match between New Zealand and Australia in Hamilton on Sunday, Australia's all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 73 has helped her gain five places to reach a career-best 11th position. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has risen back to a career best-matching 10th position after gaining two slots while Nicola Carey has moved up from 60th to 57th in what is another notable gain for Australia's bowlers after their six-wicket victory.

For New Zealand, former captain Amy Satterthwaite's knock of 40 has helped her gain one slot and reach 27th position. All-rounder Amelia Kerr has moved up 10 slots to 71st among batters and Maddy Green is up to three places to 87th. Rosemary Mair (up to seven places to 46th) and Jess Kerr (up 38 places to 92nd) have advanced among bowlers. (ANI)

