Left Menu

Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Salah will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real Madrid at the Champions League final in Kiev, when he injured his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat, the injury also stunting his World Cup campaign with Egypt. But he said he did not see the coming match as a chance for revenge.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:54 IST
Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final. Liverpool and Real have both experienced poor home results since coronavirus restrictions prevented fans from attending matches. But the Reds' decline has been the most remarkable, losing their last six games at Anfield in their worst ever run of home results.

"We lose so much without our fans, I think we are the team that suffers the most without its supporters," Salah told Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of his side's first leg at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on April 6. Salah will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real Madrid at the Champions League final in Kiev, when he injured his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat, the injury also stunting his World Cup campaign with Egypt.

But he said he did not see the coming match as a chance for revenge. "Let's say I have a special desire to win the game and to qualify for the semi-final, whatever happens now is not going to change the result of Kiev. It's over," he said.

Salah has scored 119 goals in four seasons for Liverpool but recognised he was not always so prolific and gave words of courage to Vinicius Jr, one of Real's most exciting talents but who has had trouble finishing chances. "They should not worry about him. I was not scoring much, I was not born with the goal," Salah added, highlighting the influence of Luciano Spalletti, his coach at AS Roma, in his own transformation into one of the world's top strikers.

"Almost every day after training, he called me and I'd go to a field with him alone and just do finishing, finishing, finishing," he said. "I also built a field in the garden my house and just did finishing. Vinicius just needs to keep working and it will come. He just needs to practice a lot and it will come naturally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre denied Gujarat Rs 3,370cr relief for 2018 drought: Govt

The Gujarat government on Tuesday informed the legislative Assembly that the Centre had decided not to grant financial assistance of Rs 3,370 crore to the state as relief for the 2018 drought.The state has also sought Rs 7,239.47 crore as r...

DGCA approves 18,843 flights per week for summer schedule

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.The number of flights for this years ...

Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers UAW union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a comprehensive plan on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives....

Traders killed during armed clash in Pak: Police

Three traders were killed and several others injured in a armed clash that erupted between groups here over collection of funds, police said on Tuesday.Police said a heavy exchange of fire with automatic weapons between the two trader group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021