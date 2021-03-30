Left Menu

2 Poland players positive for virus before England qualifier

Two Poland players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, a day before the team plays against England in a World Cup qualifier.Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the teams scheduled flight to Britain.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:13 IST
2 Poland players positive for virus before England qualifier

Two Poland players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, a day before the team plays against England in a World Cup qualifier.

Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the team's scheduled flight to Britain. The association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before. The announcement came a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of the game at Wembley by a knee injury on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre denied Gujarat Rs 3,370cr relief for 2018 drought: Govt

The Gujarat government on Tuesday informed the legislative Assembly that the Centre had decided not to grant financial assistance of Rs 3,370 crore to the state as relief for the 2018 drought.The state has also sought Rs 7,239.47 crore as r...

DGCA approves 18,843 flights per week for summer schedule

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.The number of flights for this years ...

Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers UAW union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a comprehensive plan on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives....

Traders killed during armed clash in Pak: Police

Three traders were killed and several others injured in a armed clash that erupted between groups here over collection of funds, police said on Tuesday.Police said a heavy exchange of fire with automatic weapons between the two trader group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021