Left Menu

Rashford names Jofra Archer as his 'favourite cricketer'

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said that England pacer Jofra Archer is his favourite cricketer.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:20 IST
Rashford names Jofra Archer as his 'favourite cricketer'
England's Jofra Archer (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said that England pacer Jofra Archer is his favourite cricketer. Rashford on Tuesday took part in a question-answer session with his fans on Twitter. "Let's chat. Who's got a question?" the footballer wrote.

One of the users asked Rashford to name his favourite cricketer. To this, the Manchester United striker tagged fast bowler Archer. The pacer has undergone a surgery on his right hand. Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Speaking before the start of the recently concluded ODI series against India, regular skipper Eoin Morgan had made it clear that calls regarding Archer's injury and healing process would be taken by the pacer in consultation with the medical team. Another user asked Rashford to name "one rival player you'd like to play with?". Answering this question, Rashford named Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester United is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League table with 57 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 31 games. Manchester United will next play against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18,500 challans issued in Delhi in last 5 days for COVID-19 norm violation

More than 18,500 challans were issued and fines worth over Rs 3.18 crore imposed in the national capital for COVID-19 protocol violation in the last five days, official data released on Tuesday showed.While the highest number of challans is...

WABAG secures financial closure of its second HAM project; partners with PTC India Financial Services

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has completed the financial closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model project, received from the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, officials said on Tuesday.The city-based company had se...

Over 90k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Goa till Mar 15

Of more than 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Goa, the state has administered 90,590 doses till March 15, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.In a written reply to a question tabled by In...

One dead, four injured in clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar during Holi revelry

One person was beaten to death and four others injured in a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in the district here, police said on Tuesday.The fight took place in Tejalheda village under Chapar police station area on Monday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021