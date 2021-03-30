Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon v PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad. Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked for Wednesday's home game to be played at a later date after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:12 IST
The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad.

Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked for Wednesday's home game to be played at a later date after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities. "Due to positive cases returned by several players within the Olympique Lyonnais team... and the information that the entire team delegation... has been placed in quarantine, the UEFA women's Champions League quarter-final second leg match... cannot take place as scheduled," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA said they postponed the match in accordance with the special rules applicable to knockout stage matches due to COVID-19. The European soccer governing body has not yet set a new date for the match.

Lyon, who claimed the last five titles, won the first leg 1-0 in Paris.

