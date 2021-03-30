IPL 2021: Don't see Sanju a young captain, he's got a great cricket brain, says Morris

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris will not hesitate to approach Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in giving the young skipper tips if the experienced campaigner feels the need during matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In January, Rajasthan Royals named Samson as their captain for the 2021 season after releasing last edition skipper Steve Smith. Morris, who has earlier played with Samson in Rajasthan and Delhi (IPL teams), sees the RR skipper as a serious cricketer and not a young captain.

"I'm obviously quite lucky I've got a very good relationship with Sanju, I have batted with him at Rajasthan and in Delhi. I don't see him a young captain I see him as a seriously good cricket player, who's got a great cricket brain," Morris said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "For a guy who can keep wickets and field, he's seen different angles, different approaches from the back and the side. So, you know, I'm sure it's got some good ideas, I'm sure it's got some interesting things that we can discuss when it comes to tactics and to what the plans are," he further said.

"He's the guy who is serious about the game, I am looking forward to play under the new captain. I'll be giving him 100 per cent support in anything he needs. I think it's going to be an exciting tournament," Morris added. Morris was the standout performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the IPL. The South African all-rounder has been a key cog of the squad in whichever IPL team he has played.

Morris feels playing in IPL has been a life-changing experience and is hoping for another good show in the mega event. "It has been a little bit of a roller-coaster, of course, I have been disappointed with injury -- I will try my best to come back. IPL has been an incredible experience, the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, and to have done that as long as I have is incredible... I am not done. It is a life-changing experience to be part of the IPL," said Morris.

"I have nothing but gratitude, hopefully, there's a new story waiting to be written over the next nine weeks," he added. IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. (ANI)