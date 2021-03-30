Left Menu

IPL 2021: Don't see Sanju a young captain, he's got a great cricket brain, says Morris

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris will not hesitate to approach Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in giving the young skipper tips if the experienced campaigner feels the need during matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:22 IST
IPL 2021: Don't see Sanju a young captain, he's got a great cricket brain, says Morris
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris will not hesitate to approach Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in giving the young skipper tips if the experienced campaigner feels the need during matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In January, Rajasthan Royals named Samson as their captain for the 2021 season after releasing last edition skipper Steve Smith. Morris, who has earlier played with Samson in Rajasthan and Delhi (IPL teams), sees the RR skipper as a serious cricketer and not a young captain.

"I'm obviously quite lucky I've got a very good relationship with Sanju, I have batted with him at Rajasthan and in Delhi. I don't see him a young captain I see him as a seriously good cricket player, who's got a great cricket brain," Morris said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "For a guy who can keep wickets and field, he's seen different angles, different approaches from the back and the side. So, you know, I'm sure it's got some good ideas, I'm sure it's got some interesting things that we can discuss when it comes to tactics and to what the plans are," he further said.

"He's the guy who is serious about the game, I am looking forward to play under the new captain. I'll be giving him 100 per cent support in anything he needs. I think it's going to be an exciting tournament," Morris added. Morris was the standout performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the IPL. The South African all-rounder has been a key cog of the squad in whichever IPL team he has played.

Morris feels playing in IPL has been a life-changing experience and is hoping for another good show in the mega event. "It has been a little bit of a roller-coaster, of course, I have been disappointed with injury -- I will try my best to come back. IPL has been an incredible experience, the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, and to have done that as long as I have is incredible... I am not done. It is a life-changing experience to be part of the IPL," said Morris.

"I have nothing but gratitude, hopefully, there's a new story waiting to be written over the next nine weeks," he added. IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonias separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to convince a parliamentary majority in two month...

Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel - BNA

Bahrains government has appointed a head for its diplomatic mission to Israel, the state-run news agency BNA reported on Tuesday....

Soccer-Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelseas Champions League quarter-final meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. The first leg will take place...

Boy drowns in Yamuna river in UP

An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Yamuna river here after he slipped into deep waters while taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Lasda village under Pailani police station area here on Monday evening, they sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021