Nothing better than training with Becker: Davies

Liverpool's Harvey Davies said there is nothing better than training alongside the "best goalkeeper in the world" Alisson Becker, adding that the latter's tips will help him get to the next level.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:25 IST
Alisson Becker (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Harvey Davies said there is nothing better than training alongside the "best goalkeeper in the world" Alisson Becker, adding that the latter's tips will help him get to the next level. A first-year scholar with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side, the U18s goalkeeper recently found himself training alongside Becker at the AXA Training Centre.

Not only that, a call-up to the first-team squad for a Champions League trip recently arrived as he found himself on the plane bound for Budapest. On March 10, the 17-year-old was named on the bench for the second leg of Liverpool's last-16 tie with RB Leipzig. Also, he only made his U18s debut in the FA Youth Cup away at Tottenham Hotspur last season. "There's nothing better than training with the best keeper in the world, you can't get better than that. When I first got told I was coming up here, I thought, 'I've got an opportunity here to learn so much, so I'm going to take it all in.' Alisson is unbelievable in training -- I don't think I've seen him let in many goals," the club's official website quoted Davies as saying.

"He's world-class and he's been helping me in training as well and giving me advice on certain things. He's just a really nice guy as well. The things he's been telling me will help me get to that next level because that's where I want to be and he knows that," he added. Liverpool is currently struggling in the ongoing season of the Premier League, sitting seventh on the points table with 46 points from 29 games. Jurgen Klopp's men had won the 2019-2020 season of Premier League but in this season, the team failed to replicate their dominating showing of the previous season.

The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 30 games. Second on the table is Manchester United with 57 points followed by Leicester City and Chelsea. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

