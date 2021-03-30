Left Menu

Soccer-Welch becomes first female referee appointed to EFL match

Welch has previously officiated men's matches in the National League as well as elite women's matches such as the FA Cup final in 2017, but on Monday she will set a new benchmark for female referees in English football. Although Amy Fearn became the first woman to referee an EFL game as a second-half replacement for injured referee Tony Bates in a Championship match in 2010, Welch is the first woman to get an official appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:38 IST
Although Amy Fearn became the first woman to referee an EFL game as a second-half replacement for injured referee Tony Bates in a Championship match in 2010, Welch is the first woman to get an official appointment. "It shows that there is a real opportunity to young girls who are wondering if to they are to take the whistle or are already referees they can aspire to be an EFL referee or like Sian Massey-Ellis operating in the Premier League," Welch said on the EFL website https://www.efl.com/news/2021/march/rebecca-welch-becomes-first-female-referee-appointed-to-efl.

"I'm really proud of it because my journey as a referee I started with not really having any aspirations to be doing things like this interview."

