Left Menu

World champion Naser gets court date for doping rules case

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:46 IST
World champion Naser gets court date for doping rules case

World champion sprinter Salwa Eid Naser will have a two-day appeal hearing next month that could lead to a ban from the Tokyo Olympics for breaking anti-doping rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it will hear the case involving the 400-meter runner over two days on April 22-23.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics both filed appeals at CAS to challenge an independent tribunal ruling last year that cleared Naser on a technicality for doping tests she missed.

A verdict could be announced urgently with the Diamond League track series set to start in May. The first women’s 400 race is on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco.

The women's 400 event at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from Aug. 3-6.

Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title 18 months ago in Doha, Qatar, while she was under investigation.

The 22-year-old Bahraini was allowed to keep the title despite being charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit with ''whereabouts'' failures — missed tests and incorrect updates on a database detailing where athletes can be found each day by sample collection officials.

Athletes can be banned for two years if they have three failures within one year.

Naser denied wrongdoing last year when the investigation was revealed and said missed tests could happen to any athlete.

Naser was found by a tribunal in London to have three whereabouts failures from March 2019-January 2020, but they technically counted as spanning more than one year according to anti-doping rules.

The ruling also swung on a fourth possible violation for a sample that could not be taken in April 2019 when officials went to her apartment building in Riffa, Bahrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seeing a ''huge wave'' in favour of NDA in four poll-bound states and one UT, says PM Modi in Puducherry election rally.

Seeing a huge wave in favour of NDA in four poll-bound states and one UT, says PM Modi in Puducherry election rally....

CAA an attack on Assam's history, culture, won't allow its implementation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act an attack on the language, history and culture of Assam, and promised that his party would not allow it to be implemented in the state if voted to power in the ong...

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS; operation successful: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS operation successful Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to 10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021