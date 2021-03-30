Left Menu

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his team's World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summer's Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in charge.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:49 IST
Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his team's World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summer's Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in charge. The 61-year-old, who will step down after the Euro tournament this summer, wants to make it three wins out of three qualifiers and put his team firmly on track for a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"I feel absolutely no melancholy ahead of this game at the moment," Loew told a virtual news conference ahead of Wednesday's qualifier in Duisburg. Loew took over in 2006, coaching Germany through three World Cups and winning the title in 2014 in Brazil.

After Wednesday, Germany will play warm-up games against Latvia and Denmark before the Euro tournament starts on June 11. "I am not even thinking about the whole situation that I will stop after the Euro. All the focus is on the game tomorrow and then looking ahead to the tournament this summer," Loew said.

"The entire coaching staff is focused and looking at what needs to be done. The game must be won tomorrow." "North Macedonia have highly skilled players and they are at the level of Romania, I would say. It will be a tough game."

The Germans have beaten Iceland and Romania to top Group J on six points ahead of Armenia on goal difference. Only the group winner earns automatic qualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypts vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions What w...

AgustaWestland Case: ED files Ninth supplementary chargesheet; Court issues summons to new accused

By Sushil Batra The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday filed the ninth supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland money laundering case involving Businessman Anoop Gupta and others including several firms named as new accused.Specia...

Experience the Modern Day County Life in the heart of Thane (W): Balkum

Dosti Realty, one of the most credible developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a 10 mn.sq.ft. portfolio, pushes the boundaries with one of its largest projects till date Dosti West County at Balkum Thane W. Dosti Realty has always...

School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

The warning signs are all there. Students who were making plans to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out. They were badly bullied, often suffered from depression with stress at home and exh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021