Left Menu

IPL 2021: Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah might be in quarantine but the fast bowler is leaving no stone unturned to get into the groove ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:16 IST
IPL 2021: Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: Jasprit Bumrah's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah might be in quarantine but the fast bowler is leaving no stone unturned to get into the groove ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Pace spearhead Bumrah missed the last two Tests and the whole white-ball leg against England as he had taken leave for his marriage. He tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on March 15.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. While the 27-year-old cricketer is in quarantine, the pacer has begun preparations for the IPL 2021. Bumrah on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his workout routine.

"Quarantining and getting those reps in," Bumrah tweeted. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Monday, skipper Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), and Suryakumar Yadav linked up with the Mumbai Indians squad. "Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit. And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 and in the tournament opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypts vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions What w...

AgustaWestland Case: ED files Ninth supplementary chargesheet; Court issues summons to new accused

By Sushil Batra The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday filed the ninth supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland money laundering case involving Businessman Anoop Gupta and others including several firms named as new accused.Specia...

Experience the Modern Day County Life in the heart of Thane (W): Balkum

Dosti Realty, one of the most credible developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a 10 mn.sq.ft. portfolio, pushes the boundaries with one of its largest projects till date Dosti West County at Balkum Thane W. Dosti Realty has always...

School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

The warning signs are all there. Students who were making plans to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out. They were badly bullied, often suffered from depression with stress at home and exh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021