Left Menu

Didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has admitted the visitors didn't know what target they were chasing against New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday.

ANI | Napier | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:34 IST
Didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard: Mahmudullah
Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has admitted the visitors didn't know what target they were chasing against New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday. The game between New Zealand and Bangladesh was halted due to bizarre reason as there was no revised target for the visitors when they started their chase.

When the second innings resumed, it looked like Bangladesh had to chase 148 in 16 overs after the target was adjusted as per the DLS method. But after 1.3 overs, play was stopped and the umpires took custody of the ball as there was confusion regarding the target Bangladesh was chasing. Play was halted for almost five minutes and after some number crunching, it came to the fore that Bangladesh has to chase 170 runs in 16 overs.

"I think there was a bit of confusion because we didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard. It can happen in the game," said Mahmudullah after the game. Mahmudullah feels the visitors weren't able to capitalise on the start given by Soumya and Mohammad Naim but the skipper backed his side to come back stronger.

"First five overs we were on track but we didn't finish well enough. Naim and Soumya batted really well. We didn't capitalise on the balls we missed. There are some chances that we need to capitalise and we might get a win," said Mahmudullah. "In T20 sometimes you get a good a start, sometimes you don't. But both batting and bowling, you must finish well. As a batting unit we can take some positives in this game and come back strong," he added.

An all-round bowling performance from New Zealand neutralised the effect of Soumya's fighting half-century and helped the Kiwis register an easy win over Bangladesh in the second T20I. The third and final T20I (dead rubber) will be played in Auckland on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypts vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions What w...

AgustaWestland Case: ED files Ninth supplementary chargesheet; Court issues summons to new accused

By Sushil Batra The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday filed the ninth supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland money laundering case involving Businessman Anoop Gupta and others including several firms named as new accused.Specia...

Experience the Modern Day County Life in the heart of Thane (W): Balkum

Dosti Realty, one of the most credible developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a 10 mn.sq.ft. portfolio, pushes the boundaries with one of its largest projects till date Dosti West County at Balkum Thane W. Dosti Realty has always...

School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

The warning signs are all there. Students who were making plans to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out. They were badly bullied, often suffered from depression with stress at home and exh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021