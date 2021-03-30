Left Menu

Rugby-Condensed Women's Six Nations to kick off on Saturday

Rugby-Condensed Women's Six Nations to kick off on Saturday
The women's Six Nations Championship will kick off on Saturday with matches every weekend for four weeks, the organisers said, after the tournament had to be postponed from February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the teams play each other in a round-robin format but this year the six teams are split into two pools of three, with the winner of each pool playing a final on April 24 and the other four playing their last fixture the same day.

Fans in the UK, Ireland and Italy will be able to watch all nine games in the tournament, while France's games will also be broadcast in the country. "Top class action, a new format, all matches being broadcast, a first ever Super Saturday - all of which is taking place in a standalone window for the first time ever," Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel said.

Defending champions England in Pool A play Scotland first before taking on Italy, while last year's runners-up France are in Pool B with Wales and Ireland. While many have predicted an England v France final, England skipper Sarah Hunter said they are not looking so far ahead.

"I know everyone is saying it will be an England and France final but we can't pay attention to that," she said. "We have just got to focus on getting the performance right and hopefully that will impact the result, see us top the group and get to the final."

