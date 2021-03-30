Left Menu

PCB CEO Wasim seeks one year extension: Report

I will have to see if I can contribute anything further or not as I dont eye the seat. A reliable source said Wasim Khan apparently wanted an extension as in 2021, 22 and 23 Pakistan has invited top teams like England, Australia and New Zealand to tour the country for a full series in the next two years and the CEO wants to be there to oversee this achievement.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:50 IST
PCB CEO Wasim seeks one year extension: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has sought a one-year extension in his contract which ends in February next year.

According to a report in the ''Daily Dawn'' newspaper, the PCB Board of Governors at its meeting held in Karachi earlier this month discussed and reviewed Wasim Khan's move for a one-year extension in his original three-year contract.

The report said that the BOG are in favor of giving the extension but put off any final decision or announcement, till patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan decides about PCB chairman Ehsan Mani's future whether to extend his three-year tenure ending in September this year.

According to the contract signed with Wasim, the PCB can extend his tenure by one year before the end of his first tenure which ends in February 2022. The PCB had to decide on his extension in February 2021, but it put off the matter because many members felt that if the Prime Minister didn't ask Ehsan Mani to carry on after September this year it would create an awkward situation in the board.

The report said that BOG members felt it will not look appropriate if Mani gives the extension to Wasim while the former himself cannot get extension as PCB chairman after September 2021.

''I have almost achieved the targets which I set in September 2018 and if I am asked to continue [as PCB chief], I will think about it and will then decide,'' Mani had said when recently asked about his future plans. ''I will have to see if I can contribute anything further or not as I don't eye the seat.'' A reliable source said Wasim Khan apparently wanted an extension as in 2021, 22 and 23 Pakistan has invited top teams like England, Australia and New Zealand to tour the country for a full series in the next two years and the CEO wants to be there to oversee this achievement. England has not visited Pakistan since 2006 while Australia's last visit to Pakistan was in 1998.

Mani and Wasim, who is presently said to be visiting his family in the UK, are also awaiting an inquiry report from two top infectious disease specialists on Wednesday after the abrupt postponement of the PSL 6 on March 2 due to rising cases of Covid-19 among the franchise players and officials in Karachi.

All eyes are on the PCB bigwigs to see what action they take on the inquiry report as many believe that Pakistan cricket faced embarrassment due to the PSL 6 postponement because of the negligence of some officials in enforcing the bio-cure bubble properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's Assad says traders profiting from currency crash will be punished

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound, which hit an all-time low this month, would be punished.The fall of the currency, which has rebounded somewhat since hitting 4,00...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...

Mamata requests EC to provide security to TMC workers in Nandigram

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of beating Trinamool Congress TMC workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assem...

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021