Delhi Capitals players undergo first training session

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:02 IST
Members of Delhi Capitals squad, including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, took part in their first nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.

The players had physical training as well as batting and bowling sessions at the Cricket Club of India here, according to the pictures uploaded on Twitter by the Delhi-based franchise.

The squad members, including India star Rishabh Pant, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel as well as head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday assembled at their team hotel here.

The group also included West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer, England players Sam Billings, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran, as well as bowling coach James Hopes.

The 23-year-old Pant has been in tremendous form this year. Pant played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.

Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.

Both Ashwin and Axar had an incredible outing in the recent Test series against England at home, accounting for most of the visiting wickets with their guile.

With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire IPL due to the shoulder injury he sustained against England in the limited overs series recently, these players will be required to be at the their best when the event starts.

The players will be in quarantine for one week. The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

