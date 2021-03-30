Cycling-Stewart suffered broken hand in Bouhanni incident

British rider Jake Stewart will miss the upcoming Flanders classics after fracturing his hand in the incident in which Nacer Bouhanni found himself in hot water at the weekend. Bouhanni was seen barging into Groupama–FDJ's Stewart and pushing him into the barriers during a high-speed sprint finish at the Cholet–Pays de la Loire race in France on Sunday.

Bouhanni was disqualified from Sunday's race by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) commissaires and could face disciplinary action for his dangerous move. Stewart managed to stay upright and crossed the line in 29th place before criticising Bouhanni's conduct on social media, accusing him of having "no brain cells".

A team statement on Tuesday confirmed Stewart's injury. "During the collision in the final sprint in Cholet - Pays de la Loire, Jake Stewart hit the barriers with his hand. Following X-rays this morning, Jake Stewart has a fractured left hand," the statement read. "The injury means he will not be able to ride in the upcoming Flanders classics, including the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. He will be out for about three weeks."

Stewart added: "I am disappointed not to participate in the next classics, especially as I had very good legs. It was not my fault, it's part of the sport."

