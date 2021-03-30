Left Menu

Cycling-Stewart suffered broken hand in Bouhanni incident

British rider Jake Stewart will miss the upcoming Flanders classics after fracturing his hand in the incident in which Nacer Bouhanni found himself in hot water at the weekend. "During the collision in the final sprint in Cholet - Pays de la Loire, Jake Stewart hit the barriers with his hand.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:21 IST
Cycling-Stewart suffered broken hand in Bouhanni incident
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British rider Jake Stewart will miss the upcoming Flanders classics after fracturing his hand in the incident in which Nacer Bouhanni found himself in hot water at the weekend. Bouhanni was seen barging into Groupama–FDJ's Stewart and pushing him into the barriers during a high-speed sprint finish at the Cholet–Pays de la Loire race in France on Sunday.

Bouhanni was disqualified from Sunday's race by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) commissaires and could face disciplinary action for his dangerous move. Stewart managed to stay upright and crossed the line in 29th place before criticising Bouhanni's conduct on social media, accusing him of having "no brain cells".

A team statement on Tuesday confirmed Stewart's injury. "During the collision in the final sprint in Cholet - Pays de la Loire, Jake Stewart hit the barriers with his hand. Following X-rays this morning, Jake Stewart has a fractured left hand," the statement read. "The injury means he will not be able to ride in the upcoming Flanders classics, including the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. He will be out for about three weeks."

Stewart added: "I am disappointed not to participate in the next classics, especially as I had very good legs. It was not my fault, it's part of the sport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's Assad says traders profiting from currency crash will be punished

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound, which hit an all-time low this month, would be punished.The fall of the currency, which has rebounded somewhat since hitting 4,00...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...

Mamata requests EC to provide security to TMC workers in Nandigram

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of beating Trinamool Congress TMC workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assem...

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021