Cricket-Injured Iyer out of IPL 2021, Pant to captain Delhi Capitals

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after injuring his left shoulder during India's one-day international series with England, his franchise the Delhi Capitals announced on Tuesday. "Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury," the Capitals said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:46 IST
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after injuring his left shoulder during India's one-day international series with England, his franchise the Delhi Capitals announced on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the side in Iyer's absence, the Capitals added.

Iyer sustained the injury while diving to stop a shot by England opener Jonny Bairstow and India's cricket board BCCI said he had partially dislocated his shoulder. "Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury," the Capitals said in a statement. "Rishabh Pant will lead the team in his absence.

"Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we can't wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery." Pant has seen his stock rise in recent months with match-winning knocks in test series wins in Australia and against England at home before sealing his spot in the limited-overs side.

The 23-year-old middle order batsman also smashed 77 and 78 in the last two ODIs against England as India won the series 2-1 in Pune. The IPL begins on April 9, with the Capitals playing their first game the following day against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

