Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:58 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said on Tuesday. Lewandowski sustained the injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of their match against England on Wednesday, and had scans on Monday.

His injury is a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern who travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday and face Paris St-German in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India surpasses 6.24 cr COVID vaccination mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.24 crore with over 12.94 lakh people inoculated on Tuesday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update. A total of 6,24,08,3...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

Priyanka Gandhi offers worship at Attukal temple

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night offered prayers at the famous Attukal Devi Bhagavati temple here.After addressing a series of public meetings in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, she visited the...

Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train between Satara and Pune

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.The regular service of this DEMU Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train will commence from March 31,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021