Left Menu

Soccer-France's Martial likely to miss Bosnia match due to knee problem

"Kylian can't be happy with his performance (against Ukraine) and I'm sure he's disappointed with his lack of efficiency but every player can struggle sometimes," said Deschamps. France lead the standings on four points from two games, after bouncing back from a 1-1 home draw against Ukraine with an away win against Kazakhstan last Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:25 IST
Soccer-France's Martial likely to miss Bosnia match due to knee problem

Anthony Martial is highly unlikely to take part in France's World Cup qualifier against Bosnia in Group D because of a knee pain, coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday. "It's nothing serious but he is not at his best and he will not take part in tonight's training session," Deschamps told a news conference in Sarajevo.

Martial started in the 2-0 victory against Kazakhstan, setting up Ousmane Dembele for the opener before being substituted by Kylian Mbappe, who missed a penalty after a disappointing showing against Ukraine. "Kylian can't be happy with his performance (against Ukraine) and I'm sure he's disappointed with his lack of efficiency but every player can struggle sometimes," said Deschamps.

France lead the standings on four points from two games, after bouncing back from a 1-1 home draw against Ukraine with an away win against Kazakhstan last Sunday. The world champions may look to pile on the pressure from the start against a team who might want to sit back and try to hurt them on the break.

"We have to be ready in the first minutes, be right in the game and we have the talents to make the difference. But Bosnia have two outstanding players, (Barcelona's Miralem) Pjanic and (Roma's Edin) Dzeko," said captain Hugo Lloris. "We have to go for it, put rhythm and intensity into the game to create space in the defence."

Deschamps is also anticipating another tricky Group D game in Sarajevo. "We are the favourites, but I'm expecting a tough game," he said.

"All points are important but there will be five matches remaining. Tomorrow's match will not be decisive." Ukraine and Finland, who both have two points from two games, face each other in the other Group D game, also on Wednesday. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India surpasses 6.24 cr COVID vaccination mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.24 crore with over 12.94 lakh people inoculated on Tuesday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update. A total of 6,24,08,3...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

Priyanka Gandhi offers worship at Attukal temple

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night offered prayers at the famous Attukal Devi Bhagavati temple here.After addressing a series of public meetings in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, she visited the...

Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train between Satara and Pune

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.The regular service of this DEMU Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train will commence from March 31,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021