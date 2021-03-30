Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2130 hours: SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTOR Rohit-Dhawan best option for T20 WC, former selector Sarandeep By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) India should stick to the experienced opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the T20 World Cup, feels former selector Sarandeep Singh, calling the duo the ''best option'' despite skipper Virat Kohli's recent interest in the slot.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-HARMANPREET Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19 Patiala, Mar 30 (PTI) The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Advertisement

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-CAPTAIN Pant named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2021 New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Star India batsman Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on April 9.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-SILVERWOOD England garnered valuable experience in India, it will stand them in good stead: Silverwood Pune, Mar 30 (PTI) England may have suffered series defeats across all formats but head coach Chris Silverwood feels his team has learnt valuable lessons from the tour of India that will come in handy when it returns here for the T20 World Cup later this year.

SPO-CRI-AUS-LD SMITH Smith interested in Australia captaincy, Langer says position not available right now Sydney, Mar 30 (PTI) Steve Smith is interested in becoming Australia skipper once again if the opportunity comes but head coach Justin Langer has made it clear that the position is not available right now.

SPO-CRI-RR-MORRIS In Archer's absence, Morris ready for added responsibility of leading RR pace attack Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) IPL auction's most expensive buy Chris Morris says leading the Rajasthan Royals' pace attack in the absence of injured Jofra Archer in the upcoming IPL will be an added responsibility but it doesn't change his role in the team.

SPO-CRI-ENG-ARCHER-SURGERY Fragment of glass found inside Archer's right middle finger during surgery: Giles London, Mar 30 (PTI) An accident while cleaning his fish tank was the cause of Jofra Archer's hand injury that troubled him during the series against India along with an elbow issue and a glass fragment was found lodged in the England pacer's right middle finger that had to be operated.

SPO-HOCK-SQUAD Hockey: Skipper Manpreet returns to lead India in Argentina New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Tuesday returned to the side for the FIH Pro League games against Olympic champions Argentina next month.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-RANKING Verma consolidates top spot in ICC T20 rankings Dubai, Mar 30 (PTI) Following a blistering 30-ball 60 in the final against South Africa, India opener Shafali Verma consolidated her position at the top among batters in the latest women's T20I rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-LD VIRUS Eight members of Indian boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID, 7 to return after recovery New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Eight members of an Indian boxing squad, including three pugilists, were quarantined in Istanbul after testing positive for COVID-19 during a competition trip but seven of them have recovered and will be back in the country on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-CAMP RCB begins training ahead of IPL Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp here as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

SPO-FOOT-PAK-FIFA Pakistan football stares at long ban from FIFA Karachi, Mar 30 (PTI) Pakistan football is staring at a long-term ban from the FIFA after a forced take over of the national federation headquarters in Lahore by a group which won the last elections but annulled by the world governing body of the sport.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM-CEO It's high time for us to revive the past: Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Kozhikode, Mar 30 (PTI) A powerhouse of Indian football, Kerala had been sleeping for two decades and it was high time to revive the past, said Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Ashok Kumar after his team clinched their maiden I-League title.

SPO-CRI-BLIND-PAK-IND Blind cricket: India, Pakistan to play in three-nation T20 series in Dhaka Karachi, Mar 30 (PTI) Indian and Pakistan Blind cricket teams will play against each other in a three-nation T20 series in Dhaka next month.

SPO-CRI-PCB-WASIM PCB CEO Wasim seeks one year extension: Report Karachi, Mar 30 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has sought a one-year extension in his contract which ends in February next year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-TRAINING Delhi Capitals players undergo first training session Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Members of Delhi Capitals squad, including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, took part in their first nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.

SPO-SQUASH-CHALLENGER Squash challenger: Abhay Singh pulls off upset win over 4th-seed Bonmalais Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) India's Abhay Singh posted an upset win over fourth-seeded Sebastien Bonmalais of France in a second round men's singles match at the 2nd HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai leg 1 here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-BUMRAH Bumrah gets down to physical training for IPL after wedding break Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)