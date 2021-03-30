Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio's Serie A clash with Torino must be played, court rules

Lazio's home Serie A game against Torino, which was postponed earlier this month following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Turin club's squad, must be played, Italy's Sports Court of Appeal said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:03 IST
Soccer-Lazio's Serie A clash with Torino must be played, court rules
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lazio's home Serie A game against Torino, which was postponed earlier this month following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Turin club's squad, must be played, Italy's Sports Court of Appeal said on Tuesday. The fixture, which was originally scheduled for March 2, had descended into farce as the capital club named a team and turned up at the Stadio Olimpico despite their opponents being stuck in quarantine more than 600km away in Turin. Contradictory instructions from a local health authority (ASL) and the league body resulted in Lazio arriving for kickoff and waiting 45 minutes before the game was officially abandoned.

The Rome club wanted the match to be awarded as a 3-0 win to them, but that was rejected by the appeal court, which ruled the game would have to be re-arranged for later in the season. Lazio can still take their appeal further, to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Guarantee Board.

CONI previously overturned a decision to hand Juventus a 3-0 win over Napoli, for a game called off in similar circumstances in October, and ordered the match to be played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India surpasses 6.24 cr COVID vaccination mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.24 crore with over 12.94 lakh people inoculated on Tuesday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update. A total of 6,24,08,3...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

Priyanka Gandhi offers worship at Attukal temple

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night offered prayers at the famous Attukal Devi Bhagavati temple here.After addressing a series of public meetings in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, she visited the...

Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train between Satara and Pune

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.The regular service of this DEMU Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train will commence from March 31,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021