Franchise will always be there for any assistance Shreyas may require: Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday penned an emotional note for Shreyas Iyer, who will be missing the entire 2021 season of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:21 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday penned an emotional note for Shreyas Iyer, who will be missing the entire 2021 season of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Last week, ANI had reported Indian batsman Iyer will undergo surgery after another round of check-up on his left shoulder which he injured during the opening ODI of the ongoing series against England in Pune.

Delhi Capitals said the franchise will always be there for any assistance and support Shreyas may require at any step. "Shreyas has taken DC to newer heights ever since he took on the role of captain, leading the team to its very first final last year. The franchise will always be there for any assistance and support he may require at any step," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we cannot wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added. Also, wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant will be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I am going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout," said Shreyas in a statement issued by Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

