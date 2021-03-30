Left Menu

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

"As a result, Wem Town Ladies will receive a bye to the third round of the competition." Stoke's 2020-21 league campaign came to an end earlier this month when the FA curtailed the season for tiers three to six of the pyramid and declared the season incomplete.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:26 IST
Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stoke City have withdrawn from the women's FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable to play the match due to a lack of access to facilities ahead of the resumption of the competition.

"The FA understands and has accepted their withdrawal from the competition," the governing body said in a statement. "As a result, Wem Town Ladies will receive a bye to the third round of the competition."

Stoke's 2020-21 league campaign came to an end earlier this month when the FA curtailed the season for tiers three to six of the pyramid and declared the season incomplete. As a result, there was no promotion or relegation between the three tiers and no team was promoted to the second division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021