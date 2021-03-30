Sports News Roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18; Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Caddy or soccer coach? Murray ponders life after tennis

Britain's Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications after he retires from tennis, the former world number one said. Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, pulled out of the Miami Open last week due to a groin injury. The 33-year-old has fallen to 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries.

Baseball: MLB welcomes back fans for new season in COVID-19 era

Tens of thousands of Major League Baseball (MLB) fans will return to regular-season games across the United States this week for the first time in 18 months, in a radically different landscape amid the COVID-19 crisis that nearly caused last season to be derailed. Eleven ballparks served as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites during the offseason, administering more than 1 million doses, in stadiums where MLB now hopes to welcome back fans - slowly, at first - over a 162-game season, after the entirety of 2020's regular season was played to empty stands.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook logs historic triple-double

Russell Westbrook made NBA history by recording 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds as the host Washington Wizards earned a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. It was the NBA's first-ever 35-point, 20-point triple-double.

Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday. The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Brawn and Mercedes teams, said he had been impressed by the 20-year-old AlphaTauri driver's "brilliant spells" in the season-opener.

Tokyo Games are sign of light at end of pandemic tunnel: IOC's Bach

The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo show that there is light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday. Bach was in Athens to attend a ceremony for the unveiling of new lighting at the Panathenaic Stadium, the marble stadium that hosted the first modern Games in 1896.

Cycling: Stewart suffered broken hand in Bouhanni incident

British rider Jake Stewart will miss the upcoming Flanders classics after fracturing his hand in the incident in which Nacer Bouhanni found himself in hot water at the weekend. Bouhanni was seen barging into Groupama–FDJ's Stewart and pushing him into the barriers during a high-speed sprint finish at the Cholet–Pays de la Loire race in France on Sunday.

Baseball: Dodgers still hungry, look to repeat as World Series champs

After winning last season's World Series in a COVID-shortened, 60-game sprint, the Los Angeles Dodgers are confident they have the roster, and the hunger, to repeat as champions when their marathon 162-game campaign begins on Thursday. The Dodgers ended a 32-year title drought in Arlington in October and hope to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New York Yankees won three straight between 1998 and 2000.

Twins ace Kenta Maeda opens season at Milwaukee

American League Cy Young Award runner-up Kenta Maeda makes his first Opening Day start when the Minnesota Twins begin their quest for an AL Central three-peat with an interleague contest at border rival Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. The right-handed Maeda finished second to Cleveland's Shane Bieber in the balloting after compiling a 6-1 record and a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. Minnesota finished a game ahead of both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians with a 36-24 record before losing in two games to the Houston Astros in a wild-card series.

TeamViewer to sponsor Mercedes in F1 and Formula E

German software company TeamViewer said on Tuesday that it had struck a five-year sponsorship deal with the Mercedes Formula One and Formula E teams, following its recent shirt deal with soccer club Manchester United. The remote connectivity provider will have branding on the cars and race suits of drivers, including seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, from the Monaco Grand Prix and ePrix in May.

NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28.

