Lewandowski out for 'around four weeks' with knee injury, to miss clash against PSG

Bayern Munich on Tuesday announced that Robert Lewandowski will be out of action for "around four weeks" due to a knee injury.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:12 IST
Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich on Tuesday announced that Robert Lewandowski will be out of action for "around four weeks" due to a knee injury. This comes as a big blow to Bayern Munich as Lewandowski will now miss both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), set to be played on April 8 and 14.

Lewandowski had picked the injury while playing for Poland, during the clash against Andorra on Monday. He had scored twice in the match to power Poland to a 3-0 win. "Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks," the club said in a statement.

"After Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra, Lewandowski returned early to Munich, where a diagnosis was made by the German record champions' medical team. The 32-year-old had scored the first two goals in Sunday's match, before having to leave the field after an hour following a clash," it added. After the match, the Polish FA had issued a statement saying: "Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury. Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee."

"The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming EURO 2020 tournament. Treatment of this type of injury usually takes 5 to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation," the statement had added. (ANI)

