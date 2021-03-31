Left Menu

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next week's Masters. While Spieth, whose last triumph came at the 2017 British Open, acknowledges there is more work to be done to return to the winner's circle, he feels good about his game after posting four top-10 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:02 IST
Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next week's Masters.

While Spieth, whose last triumph came at the 2017 British Open, acknowledges there is more work to be done to return to the winner's circle, he feels good about his game after posting four top-10 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts. "I feel in a better place than the last -- leading into the last couple Masters," Spieth, who finished in a share of 46th place at last year's Masters, said on Tuesday in San Antonio ahead of this week's Valero Texas Open.

"You know, you go there, I expect it to be a very different Masters than what we've seen in the last couple. Rumours that I've heard already are that it's already firm and fast." The 27-year-old Texan, whose first major victory came at the 2015 Masters, has driven the ball well on some very difficult courses during his recent surge and said his focus right now is more on getting his short game in order.

Spieth said that given his past success at the Masters, where he finished runner-up twice, he does get a comforting feeling each year he pulls into the tree-lined drive members use to enter Augusta National Golf Club. "It's normally Monday for me when I get there. Drive down Magnolia Lane, for me it's like, 'It's go time,'" said three-times major champion Spieth.

"Almost like regardless of form, regardless of if you just won or if you've missed the previous cut, it really makes no difference to me in my confidence level when I pull into Magnolia Lane." Spieth will tee off in Thursday's opening round of the Valero Texas Open alongside fellow American Ryan Palmer and Canadian Corey Conners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021