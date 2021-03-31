Soccer-No team wins games easily, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique said there is no shame in struggling against lesser international sides as his team have in their opening World Cup qualifiers, emphasising their 6-0 win over Germany last year inflated expectations. Spain host Kosovo in their third qualifier on Wednesday in search of a statement performance after drawing 1-1 at home to Greece last week and only scraping a 2-1 win away to Georgia on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Dani Olmo.

"After a one-off game such as the Germany fixture, which was like a party, people began to think our team was a winning machine," Luis Enrique told reporters. "After beating a global powerhouse there was a sense of euphoria but we warned everyone it wouldn't be like that in every game. No-one wins easily these days, it takes a lot of effort to win a game."

He also recalled that the Spain team which lifted the 2010 World Cup and consecutive European Championships won many of their matches by a single goal and said he would not reconsider his tactical or selection decisions due to media criticism. "I have to make my own decisions, that's why I was appointed coach," he said before adding that he would not be swayed by the opinion of the man on the street. "I respect all opinions but my experience backs me up and I'll continue to believe in my ideas."

