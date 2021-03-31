Left Menu

Soccer-No team wins games easily, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique said there is no shame in struggling against lesser international sides as his team have in their opening World Cup qualifiers, emphasising their 6-0 win over Germany last year inflated expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:37 IST
Soccer-No team wins games easily, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique said there is no shame in struggling against lesser international sides as his team have in their opening World Cup qualifiers, emphasising their 6-0 win over Germany last year inflated expectations. Spain host Kosovo in their third qualifier on Wednesday in search of a statement performance after drawing 1-1 at home to Greece last week and only scraping a 2-1 win away to Georgia on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Dani Olmo.

"After a one-off game such as the Germany fixture, which was like a party, people began to think our team was a winning machine," Luis Enrique told reporters. "After beating a global powerhouse there was a sense of euphoria but we warned everyone it wouldn't be like that in every game. No-one wins easily these days, it takes a lot of effort to win a game."

He also recalled that the Spain team which lifted the 2010 World Cup and consecutive European Championships won many of their matches by a single goal and said he would not reconsider his tactical or selection decisions due to media criticism. "I have to make my own decisions, that's why I was appointed coach," he said before adding that he would not be swayed by the opinion of the man on the street. "I respect all opinions but my experience backs me up and I'll continue to believe in my ideas."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand central bank eases dividend curbs on lenders as economy improves

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it was easing dividend restrictions placed on lenders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic following a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy.The changes allow banks to pay up to ha...

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021