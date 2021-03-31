Soccer-Croatian substitutes strike to break down stubborn Malta

Croatia beat Malta 3-0 at home in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after second-half substitutes Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric and Josip Brekalo struck to force the rugged visitors into submission on Tuesday. The Group H result lifted 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia to the top of the standings on six points from three games, ahead of Russia on goal difference after the Russians suffered a 2-1 defeat at third-placed Slovakia, who have five points.

Croatia laid siege to the Maltese area in the first half and created two early chances as Nikola Vlasic shot wide from 10 metres while Mario Pasalic's 14th-minute header hit the top of the crossbar. Modric and Perisic, who started on the bench after their exertions in Croatia's opening two games, made a decisive impact after coach Zlatko Dalic threw them on shortly after the break as the home side struggled to carve out the supply routes.

Perisic broke the deadlock with a close-range finish in the 62nd minute when he turned in a cross by fellow substitute Borna Barisic and Modric made it 2-0 with a 76th-minute penalty after Kyrian Nwoko handled a Mislav Orsic corner. Brekalo added the third in the 90th minute with a simple tap-in after Perisic raced clear down the left flank and squared a perfect pass to the wing back.

