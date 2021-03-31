Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch thump Gibraltar 7-0 with Berghuis on target again

Netherlands' winger Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as they overcame a wasteful first half to thump minnows Gibraltar 7-0 in their World Cup qualifier at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday. Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen all also netted as the visitors struck four goals in nine second-half minutes to give an emphatic look to the score after a stuttering opening period frustrated manager Frank de Boer.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 02:33 IST
Soccer-Dutch thump Gibraltar 7-0 with Berghuis on target again
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Netherlands' winger Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as they overcame a wasteful first half to thump minnows Gibraltar 7-0 in their World Cup qualifier at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday.

Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen all also netted as the visitors struck four goals in nine second-half minutes to give an emphatic look to the score after a stuttering opening period frustrated manager Frank de Boer. Substitute Donny van de Beek added a sixth late on and Depay got his second as the Netherlands recorded their biggest away win since a 7-0 success over San Marino in 1993.

The Dutch moved into second place in Group G with six points from three games, one point behind leaders Turkey who were surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw at home by Latvia. The visitors could not turn their dominance into goals in the first half and, despite having 19 attempts, managed only four on target with one effort going in for a slender lead at the break.

Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayle Coleing did make superb saves to deny Depay, Wijnaldum and Davy Klaassen, but he was finally beaten after 41 minutes by Berghuis. The winger profited from a fortunate ricochet in the box and swept the ball into the net. Having waited 23 matches to score his first international goal against Latvia on Saturday, he now has two in two.

Gibraltar had a penalty appeal waved away early in the second period when Tjay De Barr tussled with Daley Blind. It was the correct decision from Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro, but the visitors lost Ajax Amsterdam's Blind to what looked a serious knee injury as he fell awkwardly on the artificial surface.

Berghuis turned provider to set up the second for De Jong, and shortly afterwards Depay's free-kick was deflected into the net and Wijnaldum crashed the ball home from close-range for his 11th goal in his last 16 internationals. Malen then scored a third goal in as many minutes for the visitors to make it 5-0, but it took until the final five minutes for the Netherlands to add two more.

Van de Beek had the simplest of tap-ins before Depay turned the ball home at the near post to complete the rout. Before the match, the Dutch players again wore t-shirts designed to highlight the plight of migrant workers in Qatar, who host the next World Cup, joining similar protests made by Norway and Germany players at previous games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Potential school shooters have common warning signs -U.S. Secret Service report

Many potential school shooters exhibit danger signs that can be acted on ahead of time, giving educators, families and fellow students a chance to avert the next tragedy, according to a U.S. Secret Service report issued on Tuesday.The agenc...

Soccer-Ronaldo on target as Portugal overcome scare to beat Luxembourg

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but then missed a sitter as the visitors came from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 on Tuesday.The hosts went into the match full of confidence after w...

UK calls for end to "pernicious" trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks

Britain said it will push G7 allies at talks on Wednesday to do more to ban pernicious practices in trade, such as forced labour and intellectual property theft, in an apparent call for a tougher line towards China at the World Trade Organi...

South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Given the role of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021