Cricket-Sri Lanka fight back after dismissing Windies for 354

But Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva put on 59 runs for an unbeaten fourth wicket stand. The first test at the same venue ended in a draw last week.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 03:33 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka fight back after dismissing Windies for 354

Lahiru Thirimanne led Sri Lanka’s fight back on the second day of the second test against the West Indies, scoring 55 to help the visitors reach 136-3 at the close on Tuesday. Sri Lanka trail the West Indies by 218 runs after dismissing them for 354 at lunch and will be expecting to reduce the deficit further when they resume on Wednesday with Dinesh Chandimal (34) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23) returning to the crease at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite completed his century and number nine batsman Rahkeem Cornwall made 73 as the home side added 67 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out at lunch. Opener Brathwaite had been patient as he accumulated 99 unbeaten runs on Monday, after the Windies had been put into bat by the visitors.

But he did not have to wait long, needing just two balls on day two to bring up his ninth test century, tucking a loose delivery down leg. Giant spinner Cornwall then reached his 50 but ran out of patience when he lofted one to mid-off to hand Suranga Lakmal a fourth wicket and end a 103-run partnership with his skipper.

Brathwaite was the last wicket to fall, unable to carry his bat, as he dragged one on and was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera for 126. In reply, Sri Lanka lost captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the ninth over to a stunning one handed catch at third slip by Nkrumah Bonner off Alzarri Joseph’s bowling.

Oshada Fernando went soon after tea when he was trapped leg before wicket for 18 and Thirimanne got an inside edge to Kemar Roach and played onto his wicket for 55, just when he looked set for a big score. But Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva put on 59 runs for an unbeaten fourth wicket stand.

The first test at the same venue ended in a draw last week. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

