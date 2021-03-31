Left Menu

Baseball: MLB welcomes back fans for new season in COVID-19 era Tens of thousands of Major League Baseball (MLB) fans will return to regular-season games across the United States this week for the first time in 18 months, in a radically different landscape amid the COVID-19 crisis that nearly caused last season to be derailed.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: League owners approve 17-game regular season

The National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday its owners had approved a plan to expand the regular season to 17 games from 16, while all its teams will play at least one international game over an eight-year period. Beginning in 2021, the NFL pre-season will be reduced to three games from four before an expanded regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. In a detailed document, the USOPC outlined a wide range of ways athletes can advocate for racial and social justice but drew the line at what will be unacceptable, including wearing a hat or face mask with a hate symbol or hate speech on it. Athletics: Olympic hopeful Van Niekerk finds form with 200m win

South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk stepped up his return from long-term injury with a victory over 200 metres at the ASA Athletix Invitational on Tuesday. Van Niekerk has barely competed since being injured in a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 but declared himself fully fit after winning in a time of 20.10 seconds, albeit with a +2.1m/s tailwind on a wet night on the Highveld. Baseball: MLB welcomes back fans for new season in COVID-19 era

Tens of thousands of Major League Baseball (MLB) fans will return to regular-season games across the United States this week for the first time in 18 months, in a radically different landscape amid the COVID-19 crisis that nearly caused last season to be derailed. Eleven ballparks served as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites during the offseason, administering more than 1 million doses, in stadiums where MLB now hopes to welcome back fans - slowly, at first - over a 162-game season, after the entirety of 2020's regular season was played to empty stands. NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook logs historic triple-double

Russell Westbrook made NBA history by recording 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds as the host Washington Wizards earned a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. It was the NBA's first-ever 35-point, 20-point triple-double. WTA urges players to get COVID-19 vaccine

After players at the Miami Open expressed a reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine the women's tennis governing body the WTA said on Tuesday it would educate athletes and encourage them to get the shot. After fourth round wins on Monday, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka had aired concerns about how quickly the vaccines had been rolled out and said they would wait before deciding whether to get one. Dodgers still hungry, look to repeat as World Series champs

After winning last season's World Series in a COVID-shortened, 60-game sprint, the Los Angeles Dodgers are confident they have the roster, and the hunger, to repeat as champions when their marathon 162-game campaign begins on Thursday. The Dodgers ended a 32-year title drought in Arlington in October and hope to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New York Yankees won three straight between 1998 and 2000. NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Inter Miami call off three preseason games

Inter Miami won't play their three scheduled preseason matches this week "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of players and staff," the club announced Tuesday. They were set to play USL Championship side Charleston Battery on Tuesday night, followed by the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on Saturday. Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next week's Masters. While Spieth, whose last triumph came at the 2017 British Open, acknowledges there is more work to be done to return to the winner's circle, he feels good about his game after posting four top-10 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts.

