Soccer-England not planning social media boycott, says Rice

The England squad are not planning a social media boycott to tackle online racism and bullying but may discuss it if the problem continues, midfielder Declan Rice said. England coach Gareth Southgate said players should consider joining former France international Thierry Henry in quitting social media to avoid online abuse.

Henry, 43, last week deleted his social media accounts to protest against platforms for not taking action against anonymous account holders who are guilty of racism and bullying. "There's been way too much, within the last year especially, with social media abuse, things being said," West Ham United midfielder Rice said.

"For someone like me who runs my own account and has that interaction and love with the fans ... I don't have any problems with social media. I think it's important that a player like me can have that interaction with fans. "But ... Henry has obviously boycotted. I've seen (Gareth) Bale come out and say something. Maybe it's a decision that may be spoken about in the future between the players, but at the moment, no."

England, who top their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with six points after two games, host Poland later on Wednesday.