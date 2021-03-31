Left Menu

IPL 2021: I'm sure Pant will be a talismanic leader, says Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant would be a talismanic leader for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:01 IST
IPL 2021: I'm sure Pant will be a talismanic leader, says Raina
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant would be a talismanic leader for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9. Delhi Capitals has appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who has hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Raina, who will be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), congratulated Pant on being named as the captain of Delhi Capitals. "Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride," Raina tweeted.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals." Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said, "The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US enterprises should make use of the state ecosystem: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Electronics and IT portfolio, called on American businessmen and industry players to expand their activities in the state by taking advantage of the supportive meas...

West Bengal assembly election: EC directs transfer of Haldia SDPO

The Election Commission has directed the transfer of Barun Baidya, current Sub-divisional Police Officer SDPO Haldia and posted Uttam Mitra WBPS to this post with immediate effect. The officer transferred out will not be posted in any elect...

Man held for attempt to rape 18-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year-old man who attempted to rape an 18-month-old baby girl was arrested and sent to judicial remand. I Polavaram sub-inspector Ramu gave details of the case to ANI as follows Parimi Venkata Subbarao 45 is a resident of G Vemavaram vi...

Congress is so helpless, it's taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself politically alive. The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself political...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021