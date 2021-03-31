Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable, he's fantastic: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that striker Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable and no one can ever be able to take his place as he is fantastic. Guardiola's remarks came as Aguero would be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, having spent 10 years at the club.

"We have still two months ahead, and I saw the training session, how brilliant he was and his commitment. Sergio is irreplaceable. I could say in terms of numbers he can be replaceable, it's not easy when you see more than 360 games played and more than 250 goals, the amount of titles," Guardiola told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com "So it's the legend, the best striker this club has ever had for this century through the years, but is irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans, of our people, of the players that played alongside him and all the managers who worked with him," he added.

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time highest goal-scorer and he will now be leaving the club as a free agent. "He's a fantastic person, a human being, and I'm pretty sure if his mind is still aggressive like he is, he can extend his career longer and longer than maybe two or three or four or five years," said Guardiola.

Manchester City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy. Aguero is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the Manchester City jersey. He had joined the club in the summer of 2011, making an immediate impact by scoring twice and creating an assist on his thirty-minute cameo debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City.

It was a dramatic and impressive start that gave an indication of what was to follow for the striker. One renowned moment would include his heart-stopping goal in the unforgettable final game of that same season against QPR which secured the club's first-ever Premier League title. Sergio went on to become City's record goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook's 78-year record when he struck in our 4-2 win at Napoli in 2017 and played a leading role in the club's three further Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups. In total, he has amassed an incredible 257 goals in 384 appearances. (ANI)

