WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Need to find ways for motivation on this 'docile' wicket

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that all the bowlers need to find the motivation to keep going on the docile wicket which has been offered for the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:19 IST
Windies all-rounder Jason Holder (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that all the bowlers need to find the motivation to keep going on the docile wicket which has been offered for the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva ensured that Sri Lanka does not fall behind on Day Two of the ongoing second Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lanka's score read 136/3 and the visitors still trail by 218 runs in the first innings. Chandimal and de Silva are currently unbeaten on 34 and 23 respectively.

"It's been a docile wicket, we have to find ways to motivate ourselves. It was pretty flat, I took the responsibility upon myself to encourage the guys. It was a really good effort from the bowlers so far, not a wicket where you can blast people out. It's a pretty good wicket for batting, you have to be really patient and encouragement is a part of it. It's pretty even-stevens," Holder said after stumps on Day Two. "Our bowlers toiled really hard. If we had one or two more wickets at the close of play, we would have probably been a nudge ahead. Haven't been able to get a wicket today. I have been toiling, that's the nature of my game - keep coming. Let's see how tomorrow goes, who knows, one or two may keep low or pop off the surface," he added.

In the 61st over of the Sri Lankan innings, Dhananjaya tried to sweep the ball off the bowling of Rahkeem Cornwall and keeper Joshua Da Silva took the ball behind the stumps. Windies made an appeal and having seen the on-field umpire not move, the Windies went for a review. There was a spike on UltraEdge but that came when the bat and ball weren't close to each other. So the third umpire stayed with the on-field call. Talking about the ball, Holder said: "We heard a noise down the leg-side. After seeing it on the review, we saw a spike so we thought it was an edge. Apparently, the umpires were saying there was daylight between bat and ball. I am not sure, I have to go and see."

Earlier on Day Two, Kraigg Brathwaite scored a ton as Windies ended up with 354 in the first innings. (ANI)

