Keep working hard, positive results will come for sure: Yan Dhanda to Indian football team

Former England U-17 forward Yan Dhanda encouraged the Indian football team to keep working hard as he feels that positive results are around the corner for Igor Stimac's side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:23 IST
India forward Manvir Singh (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former England U-17 forward Yan Dhanda encouraged the Indian football team to keep working hard as he feels that positive results are around the corner for Igor Stimac's side. After a valiant 1-1 draw against Oman in their first friendly game, India faced a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of the UAE in the second game on Monday.

English Championship side Swansea City forward Dhanda, who played for the Liverpool youth team, was pleased to see the Croatian coach giving chances to new players in those friendlies. "Disappointed at the result against #UAE yesterday @IndianFootball keep working hard lads and positive results will come for sure. Good to see @stimac_igor giving new players opportunities," Dhanda tweeted.

While 10 players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Suresh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Ishan Pandita, Lalengmawia and Mashoor Shereef made their debuts against Oman, Hyderabad FC winger Liston Colaco played his maiden match against UAE. Dhanda, born in Birmingham was the first-ever player of Indian heritage to sign a professional contract with Liverpool in December 2015. He started his youth career at West Bromwich Albion and moved to Liverpool's youth system in the same year and presented the Reds at the U18 and U23 level. In 2018, Dhanda moved to Swansea City after his contract ran out with Liverpool, Goal.com reported.

In the ongoing Championship season, the attacking midfielder has appeared in 20 matches for Swansea City and has scored one goal. (ANI)

